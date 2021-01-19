Lithuanian president calls for EU target for achieving ‘herd immunity’

The European Union must agree on a target date for reaching herd immunity against Covid-19, an adviser to Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said on Tuesday.

Nausėda is planning to raise the issue at the European Council's meeting on Thursday.

“After consulting experts, the president sees a strong need for a very clear EU-level target for achieving herd immunity,” Simonas Krėpšta, Nausėda's chief economic and social policy adviser, told reporters after the president's meeting with a group of health experts advising him on the pandemic.

“In the president's opinion, we should set a realistic but very ambitious target date for securing enough vaccines to vaccinate about two-thirds of the population,” the adviser said, adding that Nausėda was planning to raise this issue at the EU summit.

In Lithuania, 50,900 people, or 1.82 percent of the population, had received their first coronavirus vaccine shots by Tuesday morning, while 2,640 had been given the second jab.