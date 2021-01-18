Travel update: As Baltics tighten restrictions, Lithuania opts to keep existing rules in place

As Estonia and Latvia tightens rules for all arrivals, Lithuania has opted to keep the existing restrictions in place.

Earlier in January, Estonian and Latvian authorities had announced that more stringent entry requirements would come into force in the three Baltic states, including Lithuania, on January 15.

However, Lithuanian officials tightened regulations only for travellers from the UK and South Africa. Meanwhile, people going to Estonia and Latvia from Lithuania will need to get tested for Covid-19.

More information for Estonia can be found here and for Latvia here.

In Lithuania, only arrivals from the United Kingdom and South Africa are required to self-isolate for 14 days as well as get tested for Covid-19 no more than 48 hours before departure or once in Lithuania.

Arrivals from non-EU and EEA countries, as well as Switzerland and Liechtenstein, are required to self-isolate or get tested for Covid-19. Only people coming from the United Kingdom and South Africa are required to do both.

All other entry rules remain the same as previous weeks. Updated travel lists come into effect every Monday.

According to the Health Ministry, the testing and self-isolation requirements do not apply if the traveller only stayed in an airport transit area in the affected country.

Foreign nationals and residents from countries outside of the European Union and the European Economic Area are banned from coming to Lithuania, with individual exceptions set by the government.

More information about travel restriction is available on the government's website.