LRT English Newsletter: Get jabbed

LRT English Newsletter – January 8, 2021.

Medics have started receiving the first vaccine jabs and the whole medical community should be vaccinated by the end of January, according to officials. But most people will have to wait until the second and third quarters of the year under the chronological time frame announced by the government on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, one in four people in Lithuania are reluctant to get the shots, according to a recent survey. One in ten also believes the pandemic to be a hoax.



REOPENING CHURCHES?



The Chatholic Church said it would start holding public mass again, leading to a public outcry and calls by politicians to reconsider. Although the church is not exempt from Lithuanian laws, an agreement between the government and the Vatican does give it some autonomy. The church soon backtracked.



PLEASE BE GREAT



Different types of shots rang out in Washington as four people have been reported killed, including at least one by gunshot wounds, while storming Capitol Hill. Lithuanian leaders joined the rest of the world in shock and awe, with Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis tweeting: “America, please get actually great again, asap. Concerned. World.”



LITHUANIA’S ‘BIG MAN’ LINKEVIČIUS



Lithuania’s former foreign minister Linas Linkevičius, dubbed the ‘big man’ in the Brussels bubble, has been reinstated to diplomatic service. The former defence minister, Raimundas Karoblis, has also rejoined the Foreign Ministry. It’s yet unclear what positions they will take, but the country’s representations to the European Union, Australia, Ireland, and the United States are still without leaders. All bets are on.



WARM SNOW



While Lithuania is finally getting some snow this winter, the year 2020 was the warmest on record. Not much of an anomaly, it seems, as the record replaced the previous ones set in 2019 and 2015. In other environment-related news – Grigeo Klaipėda, which got caught releasing untreated wastewater into the Curonian Lagoon, may be slapped a fine of up to 5 million euros and its execs are looking at prison sentences.



LOCKDOWN STRESS



How are you holding up? If you’re feeling down, you’re not alone. With the extended lockdown, experts have proposed several ideas to the government, including to allow two-household “social bubbles” to “provide emotional and practical help to people experiencing greater isolation stress”. According to a recent survey, most people in Lithuania missed travelling, but not so much their offices.

Meanwhile, the ban on intercity travel has been extended until January 31, with the police pledging to be more stringent and to erect random checkpoints. The lockdown rules will not be reviewed until January 17.

In any case, hopefully we’ll soon be able to hug each other as the virus spread seems to be “stabilising”, according to Lithuania’s chief epidemiologist.



WHY ARE BALTICS THE WAY THEY ARE



One of the most-read stories of the past week. What is guiding the views towards Russia in the Baltic states? Attention seeking in the West, historical trauma, post-2014 security fears, or inertia? And vice-versa: why can't Russia stop seeing Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania as amputated parts of the Soviet Union? Kadri Liik, a senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), writes.



BUTTERED BUTTER



Not sure if you have heard of the Lithuanian phrase Sviestas Sviestuotas (Buttered Butter), used to describe something as over-the-top, but the brand going by the same name is now facing legal challenges. According to the country’s food regulator, non-milk products cannot be called ‘butter’ under EU law. But the producers of peanut butter (apparently the English-language equivalent had been granted an exception by Brussels) say that’s a tad too harsh. The country’s Economy Ministry has also gotten involved.



QUARANTINE IN ISOLATION



Inmates at the Vilnius Penitentiary have also been hit with the coronavirus. Some refuse to get tested, while others say getting infected between the four walls of a prison is inevitable. Exclusive photo report from inside, here.



EDITOR’S PICKS:



– Arrivals from the United Kingdom need to get tested for Covid-19 and self-isolate for 10 days. More info here. But despite fears over a more infectious strain of the disease, flights will continue to operate.

– A probe into the potentially fraudulent acquisition of Covid-19 rapid test is nearing its conclusion. The prosecutors are now asking for over 4 million euros in damages. Read more about the story, brought to you by the LRT Investigation Team, here.

– Belarus has previously scrambled military helicopters to ward off children's balloons from Lithuania. This time, a 'protesting' snowman has irked local law enforcement in southwestern Belarus.

– Lithuania has rejected Chinese 5G tech over “values” and due to its attempts to align policy with Poland and the United States. More here.

– Estonia’s firebrand far-right politicians appeared on the radar again, claiming Lithuania’s parliamentary elections were the work of a “deep state”.

– Some people in Vilnius are hanging pretty stuff on their balconies.

– The US authorities have launched an investigation into money laundering at Scandinavian-owned banks in the Baltic states. Although Lithuania is not in focus, the probe still casts a shadow over the financial sector. Meanwhile, the banks remain silent.

– An investigation by our partners, EUobserver. Belarus’ Lulasheno plotted to kill dissident exiles. With Lithuania one of the major destinations for those fleeing repressions, the revelation is causing concern for some.

Would you like to contribute to LRT English? Please send your suggestions, submissions, and pitches to english@lrt.lt

Written by Benas Gerdžiūnas

Edited by Justinas Šuliokas