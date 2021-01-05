Travel update: arrivals from UK required to self-isolate and get tested

People arriving from the United Kingdom are required to self-isolate for 10 days as well as get tested for Covid-19 no more than 48 hours before departure or once in Lithuania, according to the updated guidelines by the country’s Health Ministry.

The updated rules came into effect on Monday. People arriving from the UK will also have to “self-isolate in a separate apartment or a house, or in a well-isolated floor of a private house or apartment with a separate bathroom”, according to the ministry.

It’s also forbidden to self-isolate with family members and friends unless they had travelled together. Travellers under the age of 18 can self-isolate with their families, but they will also have to spend 10 days in quarantine.

In the weekly update, arrivals from non-EU and EEA countries, as well as Switzerland and Liechtenstein, are required to self-isolate or get tested for Covid-19. Only people coming from the United Kingdom are required to do both.

Lithuania has been labeled red in the European Union's traffic light system that categorises countries according to the risk of coronavirus infection. Therefore, only arrivals from or via countries in the grey area are subject to travel restrictions.

According to the Health Ministry, the testing and self-isolation requirements do not apply if the traveller only stayed in an airport transit area in the affected country.

Countries in Europe are marked as green, yellow and red based on their infection rates and other indicators. The grey group includes countries that have not provided the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control with data or those with 7-day testing rates lower than 300 per 100,000 people.

Foreign nationals and residents from countries outside of the European Union and the European Economic Area are banned from coming to Lithuania, with individual exceptions set by the government.

More information about travel restriction is available on the Health Ministry's website.