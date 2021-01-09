Lithuanian in Moscow: people are suspicious of Russian vaccine

Russia was the first country to approve its Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use. But local people are suspicious of it, says a Lithuanian living in Moscow.

Sandra Fleisher has been living in Moscow for 10 years. Concerned about safety, she is in no hurry to get a jab of the Russian-developed Sputnik V vaccine.

“I would not be against getting vaccinated with a local vaccine if it was of high quality,” Fleisher said. “So far, the Russian vaccine has only passed two research stages but was still released into the internal market, which raises many questions.”

Russia launched mass vaccination of medical staff and teachers in early December. According to Russian authorities, their vaccine is 92-percent effective. However, Sputnik V was still in the midst of trials to check its safety and if it actually works.

Fleisher said that, despite the ravages of the pandemic, there were no queues in Moscow of people eager to get the shot.

“Officially, around 15 million people live in Moscow, and around 15,000 of them got vaccinated. People are in no hurry. [...] They want to protect themselves and get a vaccine that will not do more harm,” she said.

Vaccination in Russia / AP

Russia expects to vaccinate up to 60 percent of its population by the summer 2021, according to Fleisher.

The Moscow Times reported last month that Russian doctors were suspicious of the Sputnik V vaccine, yet have little choice but to get the jab.

“We are forced to get a shot,” medical student Polina, one of the 12 surveyed medical professionals, told The Moscow Times. “If I had a choice, I would not get vaccinated. [...] But I will have to do it.”

Speaking to the Moscow Times, 12 medical professionals from Moscow said they were suspicious of the Russian vaccine because there was not enough public data on it.

“I am not saying that the vaccine is bad, but I do not like the fact that we do not know much about it,” said Roman Stroganov, a surgeon from Moscow.

Sputnik V, the Russian Covid-19 vaccine / AP

Limited restrictions

According to Fleisher, the situation in Moscow is complicated. The healthcare system is stressed and lacks the necessary equipment to help all those infected with the coronavirus. Meanwhile the restrictions in the country are relatively mild, she added.

Russian people are taking the virus seriously, according to Fleisher. Only in provinces is there less concern about the global pandemic.

“People are tired. [...] Everyone is trying to survive because many people have lost their jobs. So people feel the financial burden and stress, they are lost,” Fleisher said.