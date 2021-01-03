Lithuania to extend intercity travel ban

The Lithuanian government's Extreme Situations Commission has recommended to extend restrictions on movement between different municipalities that were set to expire on Sunday.

The ban on leaving the municipality one resides in was introduced on December 16 in an effort to rein in the spread of the coronavirus in Lithuania.

Exceptions apply to movement for work, medical reasons, or to attend the funeral of a close relative. People who own property in a different municipality are also exempt.

“The recommendation [from the Extreme Situations Commission] is to extend restrictions on movement between municipalities until January 31, but there will be a review on January 17 [...] with the possibility to lift the restrictions,” Lina Laurinaitytė-Grigienė, a spokeswoman for the Interior Ministry, told BNS on Sunday.

The commission is an advisory body consisting of all the government ministers and heads of some state institutions.

The government is meeting to make the decision later on Sunday. However, Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas has indicated that the restrictions will be extended.

“Will we extend the restrictions on movement that expire today? Unfortunately, we will, with the view to assessing their effects on the pandemic in two weeks.” Anušauskas posted on Facebook.

“What to expect in January? Healthcare workers will be vaccinated, relieving some stress [on health services], and we will finally be able to transition out of the ban zone,” he added.

Police checkpoints were set up during holidays and weekends to enforce the restrictions on non-essential movement. The police said some 36,000 vehicles had been stopped and turned back.