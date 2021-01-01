LRT English Newsletter: It’s over. It’s finally over. Goodbye 2020

LRT English Newsletter – January 1, 2021

Twenty-twenty is over, but not forgotten. Let us remind you what happened over the year (besides corona): from a water pollution scandal to politics on the beach. Also, take a glance back through the lens of LRT.lt photographers.



WHAT WE DID OVER THE HOLIDAYS



We did not travel – police forces were, and still are, deployed throughout the country over holidays and weekends, making sure that people observe the ban on intercity travel. Not all did, though – the police said they turned back 31,000 cars, including 16,500 over the Christmas weekend alone.

Pandemic or no pandemic, Lithuanian towns went all out with Christmas lights and decorations.

Meanwhile, some Lithuanians spent the holidays volunteering at the country’s overburdened hospitals. Some were also baking gingerbread villages, while a couple in Vilnius were cheering up Belarusian children as Santa and Snow White.



START OF VACCINATION



Like the rest of Europe, Lithuania received its first batch of coronavirus vaccines last Saturday and kicked off vaccination the following day, giving shots to some 2,000 medical workers.

Lithuania plans to finish vaccinating all of its medics during the first quarter of 2021, next in line are workers and residents of nursing homes, people over the age of 65 and those with chronic diseases.



TRAVEL FROM UK



You can now travel from the UK to Lithuania again, as the government decided not to extend the flight ban that was put into place a few weeks ago over the new, more infectious variant of the coronavirus. Researchers say it has not been detected in Lithuania yet, though several patients in Vilnius were suspected to have it.

Even with flights to the UK resumed, it is not going to be the same. As of today, Britain is conclusively out of the EU and though we won’t need visas to travel between Europe and the UK, things will change for British residents in Lithuania.



CORONA IS NOT OVER



The year is over, but not the pandemic. Lithuania remains under lockdown, though the government has indicated it is reluctant to consider curfews. Either way, the government will wait until January 6 (Three Kings’ Day) to see whether the current measures are working or not.

It emerged this week that the daily Covid-19 statistics may be off the mark. Public health authorities discovered significant discrepancies in their reported death tallies. To make matters worse, they came under a cyber attack which brought down their email servers after someone opened a malicious email attachment.

Meanwhile, the government has also confirmed relief measures for businesses and individuals affected by the lockdown.



TWO MINISTERS



We bid farewell to former foreign minister Linas Linkevičius with this in-depth interview about his successes and disappointments over the eight years at the helm of Lithuania’s foreign affairs.

Meanwhile, his successor Gabrielius Landsbergis gives a hint of what to expect in Lithuania’s foreign policy going forward.



EDITORS’ PICKS



– A large sinkhole has opened up in northern Lithuania, leaving local residents without water and electricity. To top it off, they also have to ward off eager tourists.

– The eerie, silent beauty of the Curonian Spit – Deep Baltic, an online magazine, in conversation with Lithuanian photographer Tadas Kazakevičius.

– In November, Lonely Planet named Vilnius as one of the best cities in the world for expats. We then asked the readers of our newsletter for their opinion – and this is what you said.

– Where was the first public Christmas tree put on display? In Latvia, everyone tells you that it was in Riga. But neighbouring Estonia sees things differently, and Lithuania has its very own answer to the question.

– Steve and Robert from Chicago discovered a painting by the famous Lithuanian artist Kazys Varnelis that had been missing since 1974.



Written by Justinas Šuliokas

Edited by Benas Gerdžiūnas