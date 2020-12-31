Lithuania police to monitor shops on New Year's Eve

In a bid to prevent crowding on New Year's Eve, Lithuanian police will monitor not only public spaces, but also shopping centers to ensure compliance with the lockdown rules.

"It's primarily the function and responsibility of the administration of the shopping centers to ensure compliance [...] in and outside their shops,” Police Commissioner General Renatas Požėla told reporters on Thursday.

“We will simply assess and monitor the situation," he said, adding that the police will analyse CCTV footage to see if people wear masks and observe social distancing rules.

Vilnius county police chief Saulius Gagas said there has been "a run on the shopping centers" since the morning.

"Therefore, instructions have been given to watch if shopping centers comply with the lockdown requirements," he said.

People face fines between 500 and 1,500 euros for breaking quarantine rules, while businesses could be slapped fines ranging from 1,500 to 6,000 euros.

Only shops selling groceries, medicines and veterinary products are allowed to operate under the nationwide lockdown.