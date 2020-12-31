Lithuanian police resume car checks to enforce intercity travel ban

Lithuanian police will be checking all cars entering the country's main cities and towns over the holiday weekend to enforce a ban on non-essential travel between municipalities.

The checkpoints will be in place from 13:00 on Thursday until Sunday evening.

The State Border Guard Service, the Riflemen's Union, the Military Police and the Public Security Service are also involved in the operation.

In a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus, the government has banned non-essential travel between municipalities from December 16 to January 3 to deter people from visiting their relatives and friends during the year-end holidays.

Police decided to conduct mass checks over weekends and holidays.

More than 31,000 vehicles have been turned back at police checkpoints since mid-December, including almost 16,500 on the Christmas weekend.

Only people going to work, visiting doctors or attending funerals are allowed to travel. People who own property in different municipalities are also exempted. They are advised to have supporting documents to prove their purpose of travel.

No more than two people are allowed in a car, unless they are from the same household.