Lithuania to go dark on New Year’s Eve in bid to stem crowding

On New Year’s Eve, cities in Lithuania will switch off their Christmas lights, limit traffic, and cancel firework displays in a bid to prevent crowding and stem the spread of the coronavirus.

“We are recommending for all municipalities to [take action to] make sure that the restrictions are being followed [and] that people do not gather in public places,” Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė told LRT TV.

In Vilnius, Christmas lights will be turned off and roads around Cathedral Square will be closed between 22:30 on December 31 and 01:30 on January 1.

Kaunas, Lithuania’s second biggest city, will limit cars and pedestrians in Rotušės Square in the Old Town. Same as in Vilnius, the port city of Klaipėda will turn off its Christmas lights.

Road closures in Vilnius on New Year's Eve. / Vilnius City Municipality

“We are also considering erecting fences [around] the [Christmas] tree and Atgimimo Square,” said Klaipėda Mayor Vytautas Grubliauskas. The city centre will also be declared a fireworks-free zone, he added.

According to the police, people tend to crowd in public spaces “without masks, or wearing them incorrectly”, according to Renatas Požėla, head of the Lithuanian police. “This was definitely one of the problems during the long weekend [over Christmas],” he added.

Lithuania has imposed lockdown until January 31, barring more than two people, unless coming from the same household, from meeting outside. Restrictions on movement between municipalities for non-essential reasons are also in place until January 3.