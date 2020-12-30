Lithuania doesn't know when it will get third batch of vaccines

Lithuania's Health Ministry says it has no information when the third delivery of coronavirus vaccines will reach the country. The second batch will be used for medical workers' booster shots.

“We now have no information on when the third vaccine batch will be delivered to Lithuania,” Vytautas Beniušis, a spokesman for the ministry, told BNS on Wednesday.

Lithuania has so far received two deliveries of the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine, a total of 20,475 dozes. The first batch was distributed among five hospitals, and the plan is to use the second batch for booster shots for medical workers who received their first shots.

However, the decision could change, depending on when the third delivery will reach the country.

“This decision could be reviewed once we get specific information on the delivery time and the size of the third batch. Currently, vaccines are stored for already immunised medics,” Beniušis said.

The ministry has no information how many medics have been immunised since last Sunday when vaccination was launched across the European Union.

Lithuania has contracts on the purchase of coronavirus vaccines with six producers for over 7 million dozes.