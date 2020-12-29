Sinkhole in Lithuania draws tourists, irking local residents

A large sinkhole has opened up in northern Lithuania, leaving local residents without water and electricity. To top it off, they also have to ward off eager tourists.

The eight-metre sinkhole formed in the backyard of a house owned by Gintarė Naudžiūnienė in Naviūnai village. According to her, the collapsed ground damaged the water and electricity supply.

“It may be beautiful when it forms in the fields or woods, but it is not very nice when this happens in your backyard. Luckily, it did not form under the house,” Naudžiūnienė told LRT TV.

However, the sinkhole started attracting tourists to the detriment of Naudžiūnienė.

A sinkhole in northern Lithuania. / LRT TV/Screengrab

“I had to ask people to leave because this is private property. This is not a show. I am not awaiting tourists, and I am asking for people’s understanding,” she said.



Some 9,000 singholes have opened up in Biržai over the years. Incidents could also become even more common in the future, geologists say.

“Climate change may intensify this process. As winters become warmer, the ground does not freeze, so the water infiltrates the ground and melts the rocks,” said geologist Šarūnas Kubilius.

According to specialists, preventative measures against sinkholes are expensive, and residents do not take action until the holes appeal in their backyards.

