Travel update: arrivals in Lithuania from Slovenia no longer required to self-isolate

People coming to Lithuania from the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Liechtenstein will have to self-isolate or get tested for Covid-19 before or after arriving in the country.

The list of regions placed under restrictions includes all non-EU/EEA countries and territories. On Monday, Slovenia was removed from the list that is updated by the Lithuanian government on a weekly basis.

Travellers from these countries must self-isolate for 10 days in Lithuania or present a negative coronavirus test taken within 48 hours of the arrival. Travellers can also take the test in Lithuania, but must remain in self-quarantine until the result is in. However, even if the result is negative, travellers are advised to avoid social contacts for 10 days.

Lithuania has been labeled red in the European Union's traffic light system that categorises countries according to the risk of coronavirus infection. Therefore, only arrivals from or via countries in the grey area are subject to travel restrictions.

According to the Health Ministry, the testing and self-isolation requirements do not apply if the traveller only stayed in an airport transit area in the affected country.

Countries in Europe are marked as green, yellow and red based on their infection rates and other indicators. The grey group includes countries that have not provided the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control with data or those with 7-day testing rates lower than 300 per 100,000 people.

Foreign nationals and residents from countries outside of the European Union and the European Economic Area are banned from coming to Lithuania, with individual exceptions set by the government.

More information about travel restriction is available on the Health Ministry's website.