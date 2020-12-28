Coronavirus update: Lithuania records 1,773 new cases, 15 deaths

Lithuania confirmed 1,773 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, while 15 more people died of Covid-19, the country's statistics office reported on Monday morning.

During the same time, 305 people have been confirmed to have recovered from the infection.

Around a third of the diseased were younger than 60, according to Justina Petravičienė of the National Public Health Centre (NVSC).

Most of the new infections, around 40 percent, were diagnosed in Vilnius region, she told LRT RADIO.

“There are many cases of infection within families, some 20 percent among those that our specialists have already analysed,” she said. “There's also a high percentage of cases where we don't know the sources of infection.”

A total of 132,369 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Lithuania so far. The country currently has 68,370 active cases and 62,098 recoveries.

So far, 1,269 people have died of the coronavirus in Lithuania, while another 632 coronavirus-infected people have died of other causes.

Over the last 24 hours, 5,293 people were tested for the coronavirus in the country.