Coronavirus update: Lithuania starts vaccinating medics

On Sunday, Lithuania registered 1,668 new cases of Covid-19. Meanwhile, hospitals in the country’s main cities have begun vaccinating medics.

The country’s total number of coronavirus infections has risen to 130,598. Some 66,971 people are still ill with Covid-19 and 61,751 have recovered, including 384 over the past 24 hours.

A total of 1,254 have died of Covid-19, including 26 over the past 24 hours. Some 622 coronavirus-infected patients have died of other causes.

A nurse in Kaunas receives vaccination (in Lithuanian).

Vaccination rollout

At 08:00 on Sunday morning, Lithuania began vaccinating medics in Vilnius, Kaunas, Klaipėda, Šiauliai, and Panevėžys.

In the coming days, 9,750 medics who work with Covid-19 patients will be vaccinated. The seccond shot of vaccine required to form immunity will be administered on January 17

The first medic to be vaccinated was a nurse in Vilnius, Nijolė Ramonaitė.

Meanwhile, medics who have refused to be vaccinated will not be allowed to continue working with coronavirus patients, according to the head of Santara Clinics in Vilnius, Feliksas Jankevičius.

“I would like to hope that medics will show high awareness and will get [fully] vaccinated,” he told reporters.