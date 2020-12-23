Lithuanian limits number of passengers in cars during lockdown

Lithuania has tightened quarantine restrictions by banning more than two people from travelling in a single car, unless they are from the same household.

In addition, the government has also banned driving exams for the duration of the lockdown, which has come into force on December 16 and will last until January 31. Restrictions on movement will last until January 3.

The cabinet adopted the changes in response to the growing number of coronavirus infections.



