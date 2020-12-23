Lithuania to dim Christmas lights to honour Covid-19 victims

Towns across Lithuania are switching off Christmas lights for one hour on Wednesday evening to pay respects to the victims of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The initiative has been proposed by the volunteer coordination centre Stiprūs Kartu (Strong Together) and the Association of Local Authorities.

“We invite Lithuanian people to symbolically turn off festive decorations and switch off Christmas tree lights from 19:00 to 20:00 to honour the direct and indirect victims of Covid-19,” the centre posted on Facebook.

The organisers invite everyone to stop and think about people “experiencing loss or hardship during the pandemic”, it said.

All Lithuanian cities and towns will turn off their Christmas lights, the organisers said.

Shops and other businesses are also invited to turn off their lights, they said.

A total of 120,940 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Lithuania so far. The virus has claimed 1,143 lives, according to the latest figures released on Wednesday morning.

