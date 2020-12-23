Baltic states to fly back citizens from London, options for residents 'being considered'

The Baltic countries will charter a flight on December 28 to bring back a limited number of citizens from the United Kingdom, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Wednesday.

"The list of returnees is being drawn up based primarily on the health circumstances and the special situation these individuals are in," he said, adding that every person's circumstances will be looked at on a case-by-case basis.

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia will each have 48 seats on the plane. If one of the coutnries does not fill its quota, the seats will be redistributed to others. Passengers will have to pay a fee set by the carrier.

The flight will depart to Riga, Latvia and Lithuanians will be transported to Vilnius, according to the minister.

On Tuesday evening, Lithuania’s Foreign Ministry said they are considering options to fly back residents and non-Lithuanian nationals.

“Questions surrounding the return of permanent residents of Lithuania from other countries, as well as non-Lithuanian family members of Lithuanian nationals, are known and are being considered,” the ministry told LRT English in a written comment.

Earlier on Wednesday, Lithuanian Transport Minister Skuodis said “some 7,000 people planned to come to Lithuania during the holiday period, but we are now talking about much smaller numbers”.

A number of European countries have closed borders and cancelled connections with the United Kingdom over fears of a new, more contagious strain of coronavirus,

The Lithuanian government has imposed a ban on all passenger flights from the UK from 04:00 on Monday through December 31.

After the Christmas holidays, the Baltic foreign ministers plan to start discussions on reopening commercial air links with the United Kingdom from January 1. "I'm not ruling out the possibility of these flights resuming," Landsbergis said.

