Coronavirus update: One week into lockdown, Lithuania hits another record of daily infections

Lithuania hit another daily record, reporting 3,737 new coronavirus infections diagnosed over the last 24 hours, according to figures released by the country's statistics office on Wednesday.

Moreover, 50 new fatalities were registered, bringing the country’s coronavirus death toll to 1,143.

One person who died of Covid-19 was in their 30s, two were in their 50s.

Another 572 infected people have died of other causes since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, 1,523 people were confirmed to have recovered from the infection over the last 24 hours.

A total of 120,940 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Lithuania so far. The country currently has 55,926 active cases and 62,453 recoveries.

Lithuania's daily count of new coronavirus cases, December 22. / Statistics Department

The country's hospitals are currently treating 2,258 coronavirus patients, 181 of them are in intensive care, according to Statistics Lithuania.

The country tested 14,382 people over the past 24 hours.

The government introduced strict lockdown measures on December 16.