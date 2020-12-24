Special homecoming for Christmas – Lithuanian woman bakes a gingerbread village

The smell of gingerbread fills Lina Seneckienė’s home every Christmas. This year during the pandemic, she has even built an entire gingerbread village.

The process took several days, Seneckienė said, as even the tiniest decorations were made by hand.

Seneckienė first tried to bake a gingerbread house ten years ago. The woman has always loved cooking and experimenting in the kitchen, so when she saw a picture of gingerbread houses online, she did not hesitate.

Since then, baking, constructing, and decorating gingerbread houses has become an annual tradition at Seneckienė’s home. The woman has almost lost count of how many sweet Christmas decorations she has already made.

“There must be around 50,” Seneckienė said. “This year, I plan to bake six or seven houses. A year before last, I baked even more, 15.”

Lina Seneckienė and her gingerbread houses / photo courtesy of L. Seneckienė

Making gingerbread houses can take days, according to Seneckienė. Sometimes she stays in the kitchen until late at night, as she can do it only after work hours.

Decorating the houses with icing and candy takes up most of the time. Every little detail – icicles on roofs, wreaths on tiny doors, Christmas trees, Santa and his helpers outside the house – is made by hand.

The woman said that she receives only positive reactions when she gifts her creations.

“Everyone is surprised that the house is very beautiful, that there are many small details. Kids love to deconstruct the house, they start from the roof and small figurines. After the holidays, I also get comments that the house is very tasty,” Seneckienė said.

Lina Seneckienė's gingerbread houses / photo courtesy of L. Seneckienė

The taste and smell of gingerbread houses are as important as the look, she adds. She prepares the dough herself and is “generous with spices”.

“These houses can be kept as fragrant home decorations. As the spices are intense, they emit a pleasant smell for a long time,” she said.

“Gingerbread does not spoil for a long time. In previous years, I used to take one house to work, and colleagues would be eating it until Epiphany [January 6],” she added.

Every gingerbread house created by Seneckienė is unique. The woman often receives requests to sell her creations. But she fears that if her hobby turned into a business, the uniqueness could be lost.

“If I started baking many houses, the fun might disappear. Now, all houses are different,” Seneckienė said. “If I baked a lot of them, they would likely become [boring], there would be no creativity. I like to decorate houses according to my fancy, here and now.”