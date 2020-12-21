Lithuania's parliament to have permanent representative to US Congress

The Lithuanian government approved on Monday a proposal to allocate funding for the permanent position of the Lithuanian parliament's representative to the US Congress.

The proposal was put forward by conservative MP Žygimantas Pavilionis, the chairman of the parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee and Lithuania's former ambassador to the US.

The cabinet agreed to allocate additional 44,000 euros for the parliament's office to fund the position.

Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė said that the government had already agreed to fund the position when drafting its updated spending bill. In it, however, the funding was only allocated to the Foreign Ministry.

The parliament is scheduled to vote on the budget bill on Tuesday.