Lithuanian prisons struggle to contain Covid-19 as inmates refuse to get tested

Lithuanian prisons are struggling to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the Prison Department's director said on Friday. Inmates live in groups and some of them refuse to get tested.

Nearly 300 inmates and workers at detention facilities are currently ill with Covid-19, according to Virginijus Kulikauskas.

“We had 381 Covid-19 cases among our staff members between September 1 and yesterday, accounting for around 12 percent of the total number, and 75 of the cases are active today,” the director told the parliamentary Committee on Health Affairs.

“Among convicts and detainees, we had 429 cases, or about 8 percent of the total number, and 215 are active [cases] today,” he said.

Virginijus Kulikauskas / E. Genys / LRT

Detention facilities, like hospitals, are faced with a shortage of personnel and have “limited possibility of mass testing”, according to the official.

The National Public Health Centre (NVSC) has promised to carry out mass testing at Vilnius Correction House, the biggest cluster of infections, but more than half of its inmates refuse to get tested, the director said.

“We have 49 positive cases in Vilnius Correction House. Basically, it is a new cluster. However, we have over 200 convicts who have refused in writing to be tested for Covid-19. We can't force them,” Kulikauskas said.

Vilnius Correction House / BNS

“This is practically 55 percent of all people serving sentences in the facility,” he added.

Since inmates are accommodated in dormitory-type rooms, it is impossible to isolate those who have been in contact with infected people and only the sick ones are quarantined, said Romas Ostanavičius, deputy director of Vilnius Correction House.

Another 37 positive cases have been registered in Pravieniškės Correction House-Open Prison Colony, and 45 in Marijampolė Correction House, according to Kulikauskas.

Kaunas Juvenile Remand Prison-Correction House is the only facility under the Prison Department that has not had any positive cases so far.