Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 6,146 new cases over weekend, considers ban on travel from UK

Lithuania reported 2,927 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, in addition to 3,219 cases reported on Saturday.

The number of reported deaths were 14 and 33, respectively. Two of the Covid-19 casualties reported on Sunday were people under 40, one of them was in their 20s, according to the National Public Health Centre (NVSC).

Up to now, Lithuania has registered 1,019 deaths from Covid-19 and 112,359 infections. About half, 60,109, remain active cases.

Lithuania's hospitals are currently treating some 2,400 coronavirus patients, 201 of them are in intensive care.

The Lithuanian government has said it is considering a ban on travel from the United Kingdom where a new faster-spreading strain of the virus has been detected.

Transport Minister Marius Skuodis has said “all sensible methods” are being considered, including a ban on direct flights from the UK or testing all travellers coming from the country.