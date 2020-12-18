Lithuania looks to hold future NATO summit

On Friday, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg discussed the possibility for Vilnius to host a future summit of the Alliance.

"This would be an important sign of attention to security and defence in the region and would contribute to actions strengthening the security of the entire region," the prime ministry said in a press release after the conversation.

Šimonytė and Stoltenberg also discussed "topical issues of transatlantic security and defense".

"NATO is particularly important in ensuring the security of Lithuania and Europe as a whole; therefore, Lithuania will continue to consistently contribute to strengthening the transatlantic relationship, as well as to seek closer cooperation between NATO and the European Union," Šimonytė said.

During the phone conversation, the two officials also discussed preparations for next year's NATO summit in Brussels. Šimonytė invited Stoltenberg to visit Lithuania at the earliest opportunity.

In response to Russia's aggression in Ukraine and its military activity in the region, NATO deployed multinational battalion battle groups to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia in 2017. American battalions have been routinely deployed to Lithuania on a bilateral basis.

