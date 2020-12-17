European nuclear watchdog cancels trip to Belarus as Minsk refuses to cooperate

The European Nuclear Safety Regulators Group (ENSREG) will not travel to Belarus to inspect the Astravyets nuclear plant after Minsk has failed to cooperate.

“The Belarusian regulator did not participate in the necessary preparatory technical meetings scheduled for [Monday] to prepare the onsite visit of the peer review team,” European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said on Tuesday, according to Politico Europe.

Lithuania, the most ardent critic of the nuclear plant built some 50 kilometres from Vilnius, says that Minsk has failed to implement the EU’s stress test recommendations.



“Belarus continues to ignore nuclear and environmental safety standards,” Lithuanian Energy Minister Dainius Kreivys said on Wednesday, commenting on the cancelled working trip.

Astravyets NPP / AP

Vilnius also says that the plant was built in breach of international safety standards. Minsk rejects all criticism.

ENSERG has now postponed its peer review mission.

Last week, European leaders backed Lithuania by calling on Brussels to “ban electricity imports from the Belarusian nuclear plant” after Lithuania “presented evidence of malfunctions”, according to Politico Europe.

The nuclear plant, which was built by Russia’s state atomic agency Rosatom and funded by a loan from the Kremlin, suffered an incident days after launch in November. A Belarusian NGO later reported that another incident had taken place in the reactor’s emergency cooling system.

After initially denying the information, Minsk authorities said that a “need was identified” to replace steam covers, stopping short of confirming the incident.

