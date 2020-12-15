Lithuanian churches to suspend public services

Roman Catholic churches in Lithuania will suspend public services between December 16 and January 3, but will remain open to private prayer and services, the Lithuanian Bishops' Conference said on Tuesday.

Funerals and other private services will still be held. However, only the immediate family members will be able to attend, yhe organisation said in a statement..

"Our unity, solidarity and respect for each other are especially important today," it said, adding that the faithful are encouraged to watch services online and on TV, or listen to broadcasts on the radio.

Lithuania is set to go into a nationwide lockdown on Wednesday, which for the first time includes restrictions on non-essential movement and travel.

