EU leaders urge Brussels to ban electricity from Belarus nuclear plant

On Friday, EU leaders backed Lithuania by supporting a call on the European Commission to ban electricity imports from the Belarusian nuclear plant.

Upon Lithuania's initiative, a statement was included into the conclusions of the European Council summit, which took place on December 10–11 in Brussels, "underlinig the importance of ensuring nuclear safety of the Belarusian nuclear power plant".

The EU leaders called on the Commission, the European Union’s executive body, to "investigate possible measures to prevent commercial electricity imports from third countries’ nuclear facilities that do not fulfil EU recognised safety levels".

Lithuania has been seeking an EU-wide ban on importing electricity produced at the Astravyets NPP, which is located some 50 kilometres from Vilnius. Lithuania is the only EU nation with an electricity link to Belarus, since the Baltic states share a common energy grid with Belarus and Russia.

The Baltic states plan to switch to a European network by 2025, which Brussels considers a strategic project for the bloc’s energy security.

Lithuania has stopped commercial energy trade with Belarus after it launched the plant on November 3. But electricity continues to flow via Lithuania due to connected infrastructure.

Read more: Belarus nuclear plant – safety threat or Kremlin's tool to keep Baltics close?

Astravyets nuclear plant in Belarus / AP

And although the Baltic states have signed a political agreement seeking to bar commercial access to electricity produced at Astravyets, Lithuania’s energy regulator has refused to back it, saying there are no technical means to implement the ban.

Latvia has now upped energy trade with Russia, with critics in Lithuania saying it opens a way for Belarusian electricity to enter the joint Baltic energy market via Russia.

Read more: Lithuania's feud with Baltic states over energy trade – explainer

The Lithuanian president previously pledged to seek an EU-wide consensus on the Astravyets nuclear power plant issue.

"It is a regional, important and principled decision not to buy electricity that we have managed to have included into a really high-level document," Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said in a statement on Friday.

Astravyets nuclear plant in Belarus / AP

Incidents after launch

Lithuania has been one of the most ardent critics of the nuclear plant built by Russia’s state atomic corporation Rosatom and funded by a loan from the Kremlin.

Vilnius says the plant is unsafe and was built in breach of international safety standards. Minsk denies all allegations.

Just days after launch, the plant was taken offline after suffering an incident. A Belarusian NGO later reported that another incident involving the reactor’s emergency cooling system had taken place.

Read more: Incident reported at Belarus nuclear plant days after launch

Minsk authorities initially denied the information, before saying that “a need” to replace equipment arose during testing, stopping short of admitting that an incident had occured.