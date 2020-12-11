Lithuanian scholar and Holocaust survivor Irena Veisaitė passes away at 93

Irena Veisaitė, a Lithuanian Jewish literary scholar and Holocaust survivor, has passed away aged 93. Her family confirmed that she had Covid-19.

Veisaitė's death was confirmed to LRT.lt by her friend Audra Žukaitytė on Friday.

Born in Kaunas in 1928, Veisaitė was a known intellectual, theatre scholar, and human rights activist

Veisaitė's mother died at Kaunas Getho during World War Two. She herself was later sheltered by a non-Jewish family.

After the war, Veisaitė earned a doctorate in Leningrad in 1963 with a dissertation on the poetry of Heinrich Heine, and was a lecturer at the teaching college in Vilnius from 1953 to 1997.

She was also been head of the Thomas Mann Cultural Centre in Nida, Lithuania. She was awarded the Goethe Medal in 2012 for her contribution to the cultural exchange between Germany and Lithuania.