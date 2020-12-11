LRT English Newsletter: Quarantine too light?

LRT English Newsletter – December 11, 2020

This week, Lithuania’s daily coronavirus numbers have crossed into the 3,000+ territory and the pandemic has claimed its youngest victim so far – a 27-year-old man without any previously reported health issues.

A statistical analysis by a group of medics suggests there could be 3,000 excess deaths in Lithuania this year, possibly indicating the true scale of the pandemic.

The outgoing government introduced a slate of new restrictions on Wednesday, including some of that provoked a little head-scratching, like the rule for supermarkets to keep their parking lots 80-percent empty.

But there are health experts saying that even those are not enough – it’s a joke, said one – and nothing short of a full lockdown will bring the numbers down before the vaccine is here.

Speaking of which, the first batch of vaccines could reach the country by the end of this month, Lithuania’s EU commissioner has suggested.



PROSECUTING TORTURE ABROAD



Lithuanian prosecutors have launched an inquiry into the Belarusian government’s torture of its own citizens.

The Lukashenko regime’s crackdown on protesters amounts to crimes against humanity, they argue, therefore it can be taken up by Lithuanian courts. Other EU countries have been urged to follow Lithuania’s suit.

Meanwhile Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, Belarus’ opposition leader-in-exile, says Vilnius should go further and hit the Lukashenko regime’s golden goose – the state-owned fertiliser producer that directs most of its exports through Lithuania’s port.



CORONA TRAVEL



Remember the Baltic free travel bubble? Neither do we. This week, Latvia suspended all passenger travel from and to Lithuania, seeing that the latter’s infection rates are double the EU’s average. Latvia’s flagship airline, AirBaltic, cancelled all flights to Vilnius and Palanga this week.

Meanwhile, Lithuania added its other neighbour, Poland, to the list of countries subject to travel restrictions – travellers from there must now have a negative coronavirus test or self-quarantine for 10 days.



NEW GOVERNMENT IS (ALMOST) HERE



After the president approved PM Ingrida Šimonytė’s cabinet – with two last-minute changes – Lithuania’s new government is ready to take office.

Here’s our short explainer of who’s who among the 14 would-be ministers.

The new PM has also presented her programme – the document of 123 pages listing the government’s plans for the coming four years and beyond. Here’s our summary of the main points.



OLD GOVERNMENT IS (NOT QUITE) OUT



Meanwhile the outgoing government of PM Saulius Skvernelis held its last sitting on Wednesday and is ready to hand over power. However, some ministers seem to be using the transition period to fill jobs in ministries and government agencies with their proteges – according to a report by the LRT Investigation Team.



LITHUANIAN DREAM



We’re partnering up with Lithuanian Dream, a podcast launched a year ago by a team of expat Lithuanians.

In last week’s episode – which you can find here – Milda Ivanauskienė talks about MO, Lithuania’s recently launched modern art museum and its intriguing exhibitions, like one that explored the tumultuous 1990s.



JAIL FOR SMOKING CANNABIS



Lithuania has one of the toughest drug laws in Europe, but Freedom Party MPs say they are counterproductive and, actually, harmful. Smoking cannabis should not land one in jail, they argue, proposing a bill decriminalising possession of small amounts of drugs without intent to sell.

In its electoral platform, recall, the party went even further and campaigned on making recreational and medical marijuana completely legal.



