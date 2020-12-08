Lithuanian church leaders urge government not to call same-sex partners ‘family’

Leaders of the Lithuanian Roman Catholic Church have called on the country's new governing coalition, made up of conservatives and liberals, not to equate same-sex unions with families.

Legalising same-sex partnership has been on the platform of two liberal parties in the coalition, though not on that of the conservatives.

“It is understandable that legislators are looking for adequate legal protection for other forms of cohabitation. However, this cannot be done by changing the concepts of family or marriage,” the Lithuanian Bishops' Conference said in a letter published on Tuesday.

“Equating various other forms of cohabitation with the family by ignoring the natural complementarity of the sexes inevitably negates the nature of the family and erases it as the constitutional basis of society and the state,” they said.

The letter was published a few days before the new liberal-conservative government is expected to take office.

In their coalition agreement, the conservative Homeland Union (TS-LKD), the Liberal Movement and the Freedom Party agreed to strive for “recognizing in law the gender-neutral partnership”.

At the moment, Lithuania does not recognise civil partnership either between same-sex or opposite-sex couples.

Meanwhile, the country's constitution contains a provision that marriage is only between a man and a woman. However, the Constitutional Court ruled in 2011 that any legal definition of family must not exclude relationships based on other forms than marriage.