How could Vilnius become a centre for Baltics and Eastern Europe?

Vilnius should free itself from the grips of domestic politics and strengthen partnerships with other countries, especially Belarus and Poland, according to speakers of the yearly Vilnius Identity Conference.

Participants, including the city's mayor as well as various political and cultural figures, discussed the future of the Lithuanian capital during the panel "Vilnius – in between Minsk and Warsaw".



Although Vilnius is a symbol of Lithuania, it often lacks a geopolitical position, they said.



"If the political will existed, Lithuania would return to reality [...] and not be shedding tears over ephemeral and, frankly, often non-existent Baltic solidarity," said Albinas Januška, a former secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. "There should be a return to investigating and aligning the real interests of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia."

"Vilnius and Lithuania are stunted in unsolvable problems and reforms," said Januška. "They should try to break free from the instrumentalism of domestic politics, become more intellectual, look at themselves through the geopolitical lens, and try to understand their wider interests."

Vilnius, Lithuania. / D. Umbrasas/LRT

According to Januška, Lithuania should also help Poland in its role as an Eastern European geopolitical leader and draw power and significance from it.

He noted that Vilnius and Minsk are the two capital cities that are closest to each other in the region. In theory, Lithuania and Belarus could be close partners, Januška said.

"Recently, Minsk has been a disturbance in our relations because of the Astravyets nuclear power plant. But Vilnius and Minsk could be revolutionary centres and partners. It could solve many problems, including Astravyets NPP," he explained.

According to political analyst Linas Kojala, mutual relations could be renewed and strengthened if Belarus became more independent from Russia's influence. He added that "Europeanisation" stopped at the Baltic states’ borders, but Vilnius could become a centre of ideas for further European integration.

Vilnius, Lithuania. / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Margarita Šešelgytė, the director of the Institute of International Relations and Political Science of Vilnius University, raised questions about the younger generation’s values and how to attract the most talented of them to come to Vilnius.

"Equality is one of the important values. The second is environmentalism, renewable resources. We will be attractive for as long as we are able to invest in these elements," she said.

But Vilnius’ residents are already satisfied with changes in the city, Mayor Remigijus Šimašius said. According to him, a report by the European Commission showed that more than half of the respondents saw progress in the city, and only 7 percent said that the situation worsened.

The Vilnius Identity Conference is organised by Vilnius Club, a private organisation founded in 1998 by people from the fields of business, politics, and culture.