Congressman Shimkus' 27-year efforts of keeping Baltics on US agenda

John Shimkus, a republican US politician with Lithuanian roots, is ending his 24-year career at the US Congress. In an interview with LRT RADIO, he speaks about his career than began in 1997 and his persistent connection to Lithuania.

“I’ve seen how freedom and democracy blossomed in Eastern Europe, how Lithuania consolidated its independence, how you joined NATO and the European Union,” Shimkus told LRT RADIO.

He was one of the founders of the Baltic friendship group in the US House of Representatives 20 years ago. According to him, the group was an achievement of the active Baltic diaspora community in the United States.

The friendship group actively communicates with the Baltic states’ governments and educates members of Congress about the region.

After Shimkus’ departure, democrat Adam Shiff and republican Donald Bacon will take over the leadership of the group.

“I think they will do a good job. I don’t know if they will have as much passion [about the Baltic region] as I had. But Adam has been doing this with me for a long time, and Don has a lot of experience in the military,” Shimkus said.

Donald Trump and John Shimkus / AP

During his career, Shimkus has worked closely with Lithuanian ambassadors, as well as prime ministers, including social democrat Gediminas Kirkilas and conservative Andrius Kubilius.

According to the American politician, every Lithuanian representative he talked to “was great”. It is now important that Lithuania educates a new generation of leaders that would understand the importance of transatlantic relations and multilateral organisations, he said.

Talking about the recent US presidential election, Shimkus said that the rule of law in the country was well-functioning. President Donald Trump will have to leave office even if he does not want to admit his defeat, according to Shimkus.

“In authoritarian regimes, elections are stolen before the vote ends, or a dictator mobilises the army to stay in power. We see that in Belarus now. Lukashenko has lost, people have taken to the streets, and now he has to use force to drive them away,” Shimkus said.

“You won’t see that happening in the United States. Even if it looks chaotic, the system works,” he added.

John Shimkus / AP

According to Shimkus, President-elect Joe Biden will be a stronger supporter of transatlantic relations than his predecessor. But even during Trump’s presidency, the Baltic region’s security has strengthened, he said.

“Barack Obama contributed to the deployment of Allied forces [in the Baltics]. During Trump’s term, the presence of forces has intensified, and troops were also deployed in Poland, which I fully supported. And now, President-elect Biden will strengthen positions in the international arena,” according to Shimkus.

At the end of November, the Lithuanian parliament, Seimas, passed a resolution thanking Shimkus for his long years in office and attention to Baltic security.

According to Shimkus, he was “extremely grateful and pleased” to be recognised in such a way.

“I am very happy that I got to know Lithuania, including the country itself and its people. I think my great-grandfather Kasparas Šimkus would be very proud of me. At least I hope he would be proud, seeing how connected I am to the country,” he added.

