Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 5,067 new cases over weekend

Lithuania reported 2,219 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, in addition to 2,848 infections confirmed on Saturday, the biggest daily increase so far.

Thirty-tree deaths were reported over the weekend, bringing Lithuania's total tally to 626 people.

Since the start of the pandemic, 74,649 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus in the country, 43,313 of them remain active cases, while 30,390 have recovered.

The president's Health Experts Council held a meeting on Sunday to discuss further steps to be taken in order to stop the spread of the pandemic.

After the meeting, the president's adviser Simonas Krėpšta said that the current restrictions were insufficient and that President Gitanas Nausėda called on the government to step up quarantine measures.

Lithuania was put under a quarantine in early November. Restrictions include the mandatory wearing of facemasks in all public places, including outdoors, bans on public events and gatherings of more than two people.

The president is not going to suggest calling an emergency situation in the country, however, said Krėpšta. The measure would allow introducing curfews.

The measures considered by the president include more restrictions on schools and universities, according to Krėpšta. “There is a proposal to put restrictions on non-food shops over weekends,” he said.

Mindaugas Stankūnas, a professor at the Lithuanian University of Health Sciences, said that the Health Experts Council considered to recommend curfews, but said “we still hope it will not come to that”.