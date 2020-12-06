Lithuanian Dream Podcast: MO in Vilnius making art accessible

LRT English is partnering up with Lithuanian Dream to bring you a weekly English-language podcast. In this installment, we speak with Milda Ivanauskienė behind MO, the ground-breaking modern art museum in Vilnius.

“We had a challenge to meet the expectations [of the people], because we felt that the museum was awaited,” said Ivanauskienė.

But trying to “open something completely new in Lithuania with a new approach and a new vision” was stressful, especially as the museum had to meet the expectations that “we had created ourselves”, according to Ivanauskienė.

After opening its doors in 2018, the museum has already hosted a number of high-profile exhibitions, including the much-lauded Origin of Species: 1990s DNA.

“The reactions really differed among the age groups,” said Ivanauskienė.

Milda Ivanauskienė, MO Museum. / Lithuanian Dream Podcast

In the exhibition, various artists retraced the development of Lithuania throughout the 1990s, takind a curious look via objects and installations at the country's tumultuous first post-Soviet decade.

The younger audiences “were kind of fascinated and with the strange feeling about all these old items”, said Ivanauskienė. “But the older people would remember [those] things.”

“So for us, as a museum, we want to sparkle these discussions and to really reflect on us as a society, how did we develop, how did we grow?” she said.

“I would love to see in the future that visiting an exhibition becomes a daily habit,” added Ivanauskienė. Then, the society could “build on these cultural experiences” that “unite us and help us grow”.

“I believe that the development of cultural habits might help us [...] be open to the world.”

Listen to the full episode below.