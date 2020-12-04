LRT English Newsletter: Putin wants to talk?

LRT English Newsletter – December 4, 2020.

Let’s talk, said Russian President Vladimir Putin. But did he really mean it? Julius Palaima at LRT.lt traces the deteriorating Vilnius–Moscow relations, from Lithuania’s former president Dalia Grybauskaitė’s last meeting with Putin to her infamous “terrorist state” comment following the Kremlin's war in Georgia and Ukraine.

“We stand ready for cooperation based on principles of neighbourliness and respect to each other and would like to see the same approach by our Lithuanian counterparts,” said Putin.

But that's just shifting the blame onto Lithuania for the virtual absence of any relations, according to political scientist Laurynas Jonavičius of Vilnius University.

And anyway, his words were “diplomatically bland” and “devoid of any special message”, according to Dmitri Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center think tank. “I don’t think that Putin worries that [...] Lithuanians don’t want to talk with him.”



EERILY REMINISCENT?



Not great, not terrible, said the Belarusian Energy Ministry, admitting that an incident took place at the recently-launched Astravyets NPP during testing. Minsk previously claimed that nothing had happened.

The turnaround came a day after a Belarusian environmental NGO, Ecohome, reported that a tank of the emergency cooling system had been damaged and imploded “due to an unopened valve”.

Irina Sukhy, head of the NGO, was flabbergasted – if the incident took place “because they forgot to open some valve, it speaks about the qualification” of the workers. The secrecy is also worrying, she told LRT RADIO. “Nobody is told about this, all of this is hidden.”

This is the second in a series of incidents that happened within a month of the plant becoming operational.



PANDEMIC SURGE



Lithuania registered a fourfold surge of new coronavirus cases since October. Another record-hike of new cases was registered on Thursday. Deaths and hospitalisations also increased in November.

To stem the spread of the coronavirus, the government has further tightened limits on groups in public to two people, unless they are from the same household.

Health officials have previously criticised people who gathered to watch Christmas lights, saying it will lead to a hike in infection rates (side note: to make sure you can stay at home, we’ve put the best Christmas trees in one place – have a look). As of December 3, Lithuania had the third highest infection count per 100,000 in the European Union.

Fingers crossed, though, vaccines are coming as early as late December, according to Lithuania’s outgoing Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis.



LITHUANIA’S BEAT



Before stepping down as Lithuania’s Foreign Minister, Linas Linkevičius spoke up for Georgia and Ukraine, urging NATO to keep a focus on the “open door policy”.

During the NATO meeting on Wednesday, Russia and China took centre stage. On the Baltic coast, Moscow has stepped up plans to deploy a division on Lithuania’s doorstep. And according to a high-level NATO report, Russia will remain one of the main threats to the alliance, especially due to Moscow’s military build up in Baltics and elsewhere.

Lithuania has waived visa fees for Belarusians trying to flee repressions. One of those who have already reached Lithuania has lodged a claim with the Lithuanian law enforcement in Vilnius, asking to prosecute the Minsk government for torturing him and recognise it a crime against humanity.



WHERE IS THE GOVERNMENT?



Why is it taking so long for Lithuania’s newly elected leadership to form a government? One of the reasons is that the president first has to confirm the proposed ministers before putting the cabinet to a vote in the parliament. Here’s a handy explainer of the power games.



WHERE ARE THE FAMILY VALUES?



Bombshell ripples from a gay orgy scandal in Brussels has reached Lithuanian. A day after the story broke about an anti-LGBTQ+ Hungarian MEP fleeing a gay sex party red-handed (literally), Lithuanian MP Petras Gražulis also landed in hot waters when a naked man flashed behind him during an online meeting of the parliament’s Culture Committee.

Similar as the Hungarian MEP who wrote “family values” into the country’s constitution, Gražulis is notorious for his routine homophobic statements and has previously spawned memes by shouting “for Lithuania, men” while being carried away by police officers during an anti-Gay Pride demonstration.

Not a great week for Gražulis by any measure, as he may soon lose immunity to face prosecution for pressuring Russian and Lithuanian officials during his business ventures.



EDITOR’S PICKS



– Lithuania’s largest telecoms operator has admitted it had dropped Huawei from the country’s 5G developed due to “geopolitical reasons”.

– Lithuanian airports hope to see revival during Christmas by servicing more “‘emigrant’ destinations”.



– The last part of the thriller-like story of Mykolas Ruzgys, an American-Lithuanian basketball player and a former champion. In the last part, Rytis Kazlauskas from LRT.lt traces his final days in Franco’s Spain, elsewhere around Europe, and his last return to the United States.

– Another installment about seminal works by Lithuanian authors – all of them are available in English. This time – Darkness and Company by Sigitas Parulskis.

– Zhyve Belarus, the rallying cry uniting protesters in Belarus and those in Lithuania, has recently emerged as an undisputed slogan of the country’s opposition. Never once uttered by the country's long-time leader Alexander Lukashenko, where does the saying come from?

– And here are some pictures from the snowy days in Vilnius and in Nida. Enjoy.



Written by Benas Gerdžiūnas

Edited by Justinas Šuliokas