Despite grim statistics in Eastern Europe, a chance to act against women trafficking – opinion

Trafficking in women and girls, especially for sexual purposes, remains a huge problem in Eastern and Central Europe, writes Dalia Leinartė, professor at Vytautas Magnus University and a member and former chairperson of the UN's Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW).

Why can’t it be eliminated and what new legal tools are there for combating and preventing the crime at the international level?

The year 2000 marked a landmark moment when the United Nations adopted the Protocol to Prevent, Suppress and Punish Trafficking in Persons, Especially Women and Children, supplementing the UN Convention against Transnational Organised Crime.

Since then, 187 countries used the document to build their ant-trafficking policies. Additionally, Article 6 of the UN Convention on Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination (CEDAW) obliges states to “take all appropriate measures, including legislation, to suppress all forms of traffic in women and exploitation of prostitution of women”.

And yet, the statistics are grim. Despite the plethora of existing legal and policy frameworks, trafficking in women and girls remains pervasive globally. Perpetrators enjoy widespread impunity, while women continue to be subjected to extreme forms of gender-based violence, a violation of their human rights.

According to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, women and girls represent more than 70 percent of detected trafficking victims worldwide. Under the Covid-19 pandemic, they face even greater risks of being trafficked using digital technologies.

Associative image. / Shutterstock

The question is – why?

Let me point out two major problems. First, there is a legal paradox: the Protocol provides substance without monitoring, whereas CEDAW provides monitoring, but its Article 6 is lacking in detail. CEDAW’s solid monitoring mechanism for eliminating discrimination against women was incapable of providing states with comprehensive anti-trafficking guidance.

Second, while the Protocol is the first legal instrument to establish an agreed definition of trafficking in persons, it has a weak link with the human rights approach. Its focus on international cooperation in investigating and prosecuting organised trafficking places emphasis on the criminal side of response, but marginalises the human rights aspect of the problem.

A new opportunity?

There’s been effort to change this unsatisfactory state of affairs in the global anti-trafficking framework. Last month, CEDAW adopted the General Recommendation No 38 on Trafficking in Women and Girls in the Context of Global Migration.

In other words, there is now substance and enforcement in one tool.

This tool has equipped Article 6 of the CEDAW Convention with an up-to-date legal framework to combat trafficking. As an almost universally ratified international instrument – with a well-established monitoring and governments’ periodic reporting mechanism – CEDAW opens a real possibility to crack down on trafficking internationally as never before.

In other words, there is now substance and enforcement in one tool. For the first time, states are given a tool to address human trafficking from a gendered and human-rights approach with a well-established monitoring, reporting and follow-up mechanism at hand.

United Nations headquarters / Shutterstock

But what is novel about this new opportunity?

The General Recommendation No 38 offers holistic approach to combating the crime. It includes the human rights aspect with an emphasis on tackling impunity and bringing perpetrators to justice.

In this regard, the recommendation has been worked out against a backdrop of recent theoretical discussions on whether to put primacy on addressing “global inequalities” or “penalisation and rescue” – the two rather opposite strategies in combating and preventing trafficking.

Reducing anti-trafficking strategies to merely and exclusively a vision of eradicating global inequality is to undermine everyday fight against the crime. The Committee believes that in order to combat human trafficking and especially the impunity of perpetrators, criminalisation should not be secondary in any policy.

"More than 83 percent of the women victims reported in 2016 were trafficked for sexual exploitation, while 82 percent of the men were trafficked for forced labour."

Importantly, the General Recommendation No 38 places emphasis on the gendered nature of the crime and the need to address demand that fosters trafficking in women and girls.

It is a fact that more than 83 percent of the women victims reported in 2016 were trafficked for sexual exploitation, while 82 percent of the men were trafficked for forced labour. There is also a clear link between trafficking for sexual purposes and sexual exploitation and prostitution: traffickers mostly target women and girls and mostly for sexual purposes. These aspects of the crime must be reflected in national laws, policies and strategies in order to bring change.

Associative image. / Unsplash

Existing inequalities between men and women, the global South and North, growing inequalities within countries among social, ethnic and religious groups are another key root cause that allows perpetrators to operate. Gender inequalities and a lack of women’s empowerment in economic life and decision making are key drivers of exploitation.

States must work to mobilise public resources and strengthen public services in areas that advance the human rights of women and girls in order to reduce risk factors that lead to trafficking.

The General Recommendation No 38 has only just started its journey towards the very complex goal of fighting human trafficking. States are now equipped better than ever to fight trafficking in women and girls. As the CEDAW Rapporteur on the General Recommendation No 38, I invite the CEDAW – and the 189 states parties to the Convention – to take effective use of this opportunity.

Dalia Leinartė Dalia Leinartė, professor at Vytautas Magnus University and a member and former chairperson of the UN's Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW).

The views expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect those of LRT.