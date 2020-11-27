LRT English Newsletter: Lithuania's new Metallica-loving prime minister

LRT English Newsletter – November 27, 2020

Lithuania has a new prime minister. The former finance minister – and Metallica fan – Ingrida Šimonytė was approved by the parliament on Tuesday, although not without some suspense. The ruling coalition did not have all the votes after an entire liberal group was sent home to self-quarantine.

She now has two weeks to get her cabinet signed off by the president and presented to another vote. The provisional line-up has received praise for competence and gender balance, even if some candidates may struggle to be confirmed.

Most eyes are now on Arūnas Dulkys, a non-partisan candidate whom the president previously refused to re-appoint as auditor general. He will now have to convince the president he would be good to lead the country through the pandemic as health minister.

Another name to follow is the 32-year-old liberal Evelina Dobrovolska, proposed to head the Justice Ministry, who has inspired discussions with her tattoos and a failed bar exam.

Meanwhile the conservative candidate for defence minister, Arvydas Anušauskas, has admitted he might need to brush up his English in order to perform the duties. He will, after all, be attempting to convince the Americans to permanently station troops in Lithuania.



NO VOTING FROM HOME



The coronavirus is starting to interfere with the Lithuanian legislature’s work after several MPs – including Seimas Speaker Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen – were diagnosed with Covid-19 and even more were sent home to self-quarantine.

Ironically, it was because so many were absent from the vote that the ruling coalition failed to pass amendments in order to allow MPs to attend sittings and vote from home. The opposition Farmers and Greens Union party were those that mainly opposed the change.

A bit earlier, the Farmers’ leader, agromillionaire Ramūnas Karbauskis, quit the parliament, protesting his party being snubbed in distributing parliamentary posts.



IS QUARANTINE WORKING?



Third week into the second nationwide quarantine, Lithuania continues reporting three-figure daily increases in coronavirus cases. While the numbers are not growing exponentially, the pandemic is far from under control, so the government decided to extend the restrictions at least until mid-December.

The health minister has suggested that shopping centres might be closed to avoid pre-Christmas crowding. Museums and galleries might be allowed to reopen earlier, though.

Moreover, it is no longer possible to cut one’s self-quarantine period to 10 by taking a Covid-19 test. With a few exceptions, everyone who has been in close contact with an infected person will themselves need to stay in isolation for 14 days. As of Monday, self-isolation is also required of travellers from Scotland and Wales.

When it comes to testing, Lithuania appears to be among the most rigorous countries in Europe, according to the ECDC.



MARCHING AGAINST MASKS



Continuing restrictions are weighing on the population, with some staging protest rallies – themselves subject to quarantine restrictions on public gatherings – against the mandatory wearing of facemasks.

Meanwhile, Lithuania’s social insurance fund has suggested that restrictions on economic life did not stop incomes from growing. At the same time, the country’s women were disproportionately affected by the pandemic, since they dominate the hospitality and catering sectors that were the worst-hit.



LITHUANIAN OSCARS



In case you’re looking for good Lithuanian films to watch during the long quarantine evenings, Lithuania recently handed out its cinema awards. Nova Lituania and Summer Survivors – both available on streaming services – won best film Silver Cranes.



PUTIN WANTS TO COOPERATE



Not on good terms by any stretch, Lithuania and Russia could nevertheless cooperate more closely, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested this week while receiving Lithuania’s new ambassador in Moscow. “We stand ready for cooperation based on principles of neighbourliness and respect to each other and would like to see the same approach by our Lithuanian counterparts,” Putin said.



EDITORS’ PICKS



– What is happening inside Lithuania’s frontline hospitals that have to deal with surging numbers of coronavirus patients? LRT.lt reports from one of them.

– Pope Francis has in recent years broken silence about sexual abuse cases inside the Catholic Church worldwide. In Lithuania, there have been individual reports about misconduct by priests, though nothing to suggest a systemic problem. Still, many victims choose to remain silent.

– Lithuania’s government hired a former manager of a data company before signing a multi-million-euro deal with the same London-based firm that has been criticised for involvement in privacy violations. LRT Investigation looks into the multi-million-euro deal.

– Which medical workers deserve bonuses for treating coronavirus patients? An important dispute between a hospital and its medics may set a precedent.

– Buckwheat is one of the most beloved superfoods in Lithuania. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also included the country's staple grains in the list of must-have products during self-isolation. Here is why you should stock up on buckwheat.

– How did Lithuania’s Baltic coast resort of Palanga come to be what it is – loved for its sandy beaches and green promenades, but hated for its noisy crowds.





Written by Justinas Šuliokas

Edited by Benas Gerdžiūnas