Coronavirus update: Lithuania confirms 1,169 new infections, 17 deaths

Lithuania has confirmed 1,169 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday morning.

Seventeen coronavirus-infected patients died of the disease over the last day, while nine more died of other causes, it said.

The youngest diseased person, in Telšiai District, was in their 40s. Most other victims were over the age of 70.

Of the new cases, 251 were reported in Kaunas County, 211 in Vilnius County, and 171 in Klaipėda County.

New infections were confirmed in hospitals across the country. A new outbreak was reported in Šakiai Hospital, in the western Marijampolė District, where 10 infections were confirmed.

Two clusters were linked to correctional facilities. A new infection cluster emerged in a children's foster home in Skuodas District, north-western Lithuania.

A total of 49,393 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Lithuania since the start of the pandemic. The country currently has 37,222 active cases and 11,595 recoveries.

At the moment, 1,654 coronavirus patients are being treated in the country's hospitals, including 119 in intensive care.

The coronavirus death toll has reached 409, and 167 infected people have died of other causes.

Over 12,000 people were tested for the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry.