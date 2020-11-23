Lithuania's short-lived forced isolation rules may have violated people's rights – report

A short-lived policy last spring when people returning from abroad were forced to isolate in publicly-provided accommodations may have violated their human rights, the Lithuanian parliament's Ombudsperson's Office claims in a new report.

The report also notes that cases were not considered individually, meaning that factors like a person's age, gender, state of health and special needs were not taken into account when confining them to a place of isolation provided by municipalities.

Moreover, people should have been given options to self-isolate at home or another place of their residence.

Police officers transport people returning to Lithuania to be quarantined. / J. Stacevičius/LRT

The policy was introduced on March 23 by Health Minister Aurelijus Veryga and came into effect the following day. However, due to public outrage and logistical difficulties to implement the measure, it was discontinued a day later.

According to the Seimas Ombudsperson's Office, the decision to suspend non-essential medical services during the first quarantine in March may have also clashed with people's right to healthcare.

The report claims, however, that some restrictions on people's rights may be necessary in order to fight the pandemic, as long as they are based on national law and are commensurate to the problem.