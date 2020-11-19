Quarantine in Lithuania to be extended for three weeks, says health minister

On Thursday, Lithuanian Health Minister Aurelijus Veryga said he will request the government to extend the nationwide quarantine for at least three weeks.

"I believe the recommendation will be for at least three weeks, or even longer," Veryga told reporters.

"Given that there will be a change of government and knowing that until things get moving, decisions will have to be made very quickly, we may recommend even a longer period," he added.

The minister said the situation in healthcare establishments remains tense, but as the number of new hospitalisations is decreasing.

"We no longer have so many hospitalisations and the situation becomes more manageable. We regard it as a kind of stabilisation," he said.

Second quarantine in Lithuania, November 2020. / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Veryga noted, however, that much of regular healthcare services remain suspended. Therefore, the situation “remains difficult and tense, but at least it is not getting worse”, he added.

Lithuania was placed under a second quarantine on November 7 amid spiking coronavirus infections.

The measure, in effect through November 29, includes mandatory wearing of facemasks and a ban on all events and gatherings, except for high-performance sporting events without spectators.

Restaurants, bars and cafes are only allowed to serve food for take-away or delivery, and gyms, pools, SPA centers, museums, cinemas and theaters are closed.

