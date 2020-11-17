Polish president comes for 2-day visit to Lithuania

Polish President Andrzej Duda is coming for a two-day visit to Lithuania on Tuesday. Local activists are planning a protest over Poland's abortion ban.

Duda and his Lithuanian counterpart, Gitanas Nausėda “will discuss bilateral cooperation in fighting the pandemic, the procurement of vaccines, regional security and defence issues as well as the implementation of strategic energy and transport projects, transatlantic relations and the situation in the Eastern Partnership countries,” the Lithuanian president's office has said in a press release.

The Council of the Presidents of Lithuania and Poland is to be established during the visit.

Duda is also scheduled to meet with outgoing Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis and Ingrida Šimonytė, candidate for prime minister, and to visit to Vilnius' Antakalnis and Rasos Cemetery.

The two presidents will also open a Lithuanian-Polish online business forum.

Also on Tuesday, Lithuanian women's rights activists are staging a march from the monument of Adam Mickiewicz in central Vilnius to the Polish embassy on Tuesday to protest Poland's abortion ban.