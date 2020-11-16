Quarantine in Lithuania to be extended, says minister

On Monday, Lithuanian Health Minister Aurelijus Veryga said the coronavirus situation in the country was “stabilising little by little", but said the quarantine would be extended.

Based on last week’s statistics, the growth of new Covid-19 cases was not exponential despite an increased number of infections and hospitalisations, said Veryga.

"This gives us grounds for very cautious optimism that the situation is stabilising little by little," he told reporters.

However, "these are only the first signs of stabilisation [and] we are not talking about any decline yet," he added.

The minister also said he will propose to extend the nationwide quarantine beyond November 29, but did not say for how long.

"I am planning to propose [an extension] and I have already mentioned before that I have no doubt that [the quarantine] will be extended," said Veryga.

He also it was too early to say if the current measures would still be in place during Christmas.

Lithuania was placed under lockdown on November 7 for three weeks until November 29 amid spiking coronavirus infections.

The measures include the mandatory wearing of facemasks in all public places for everyone aged six and above, as well as a ban on all events and gatherings, except for high-performance sporting events without spectators.

Restaurants, bars and cafes are only allowed to serve food for take-away or delivery, and gyms, pools, SPA centers, museums, cinemas and theaters are closed.

