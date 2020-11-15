In bid to attract civil servants, Lithuania's depopulated region to offer free housing

Lithuanian provinces have trouble finding specialists to fill civil service positions, as many candidates are either underqualified or never show up. How are the country’s depopulated regions planning to solve this problem?

Ina Romanovas has recently started working as inter-institutional cooperation coordinator in Biržai District Municipality in northern Lithuania. Before starting her new job, the woman had received many discouraging comments.

“People think that public servants only drink coffee and do not work. It does not create an attractive image for a young and ambitious person who would like to choose such a job,” Romanova told LRT TV.

The woman decided to move from Šiauliai to Biržai because here, she could apply her education on the job. The northern Lithuanian region has been particular hard-hit by depopulation in the years following Lithuania’s accession into the European Union.

Vytas Jareckas, mayor of Biržai District Municipality, told LRT TV that finding civil servants is difficult, and more than half of the 24 vacant positions in the municipality remain unfilled. According to the mayor, the main culprit is a small civil servant’s wage.

Biržai. northern Lithuania. / D. Umbrasas/LRT

“Young inexperienced specialists earn up to 800 euros. Many of them prefer to work in private companies,” Jareckas explained.

He added that many young families cannot afford to rent apartments to reallocate to provinces. The municipality is planning to provide municipal housing for young professionals. It also hopes that an opportunity to work from home in other cities will also attract specialists.

But according to Lina Biekšaitė from the country’s Civil Service Department, municipalities must put more effort into advertising vacant positions. She noted that people have great chances to find a public service job, as they need to meet only one of two requirements.

“The requirement is to either have experience or education in a particular area. So, there are great opportunities to work for both young but inexperienced people and those who are more experienced but lack specific education,” said Biekšaitė.

She added that many people who have lost their private sector jobs during quarantine have become more interested in public sector work. The Civil Service Department expects that most vacant spots will be filled by the end of the year.

