According to preliminary data issued by Statistics Lithuania, the country registered a record 2,062 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday morning.

More detailed information is expected to be provided by the Health Ministry at around noon.

According to official data on Thursday, 21,339 people in the country were ill with the virus and 6,609 had recovered.

A total of 235 people have died in the country from Covid-19, and another 80 coronavirus-infected people have died of other causes.