Social Democrats elect new leader after poor performance in Lithuanian elections

Algirdas Sysas will replace Gintautas Paluckas as the head of the Social Democratic Party of Lithuania after it saw a lackluster performance in the country’s October parliamentary elections.

In the vote for leadership on Wednesday, seven members of the group backed Sysas for a one-year term as the group's head and six supported Paluckas.

The group decided to propose Paluckas for vice-speaker of the Seimas.

"It was decided that Algirdas Sysas would take up the post of the group's head and I would be proposed for vice-speaker," Paluckas told reporters after the group's meeting.

The Statute of the Seimas requires that the speaker of the parliament nominate at least two opposition MPs as vice-speakers. The appointment of all vice-speakers needs approval from the full parliament.

Gintautas Paluckas / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Paluckas said he did not know if other parliamentary groups would vote for him.

Both Paluckas and Sysas denied that Wednesday's vote showed that the party no longer had confidence in its leader,

Paluckas said he would submit his leadership to a confidence vote at a meeting of the party's council.

The result of the secret ballot "will determine what steps I make next and how the party moves forward”, he said.

The Social Democrats will have 13 seats in the new Seimas.



