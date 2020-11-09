In break from usual, Lithuanian and EU leaders congratulate Biden before official results

Ireland and Lithuania were among the first EU countries to congratulate US president-elect Joe Biden. Diverging from the usual protocol, European leaders did not wait for the official results, reports EUobserver in Brussels, partners of LRT English.

EU leaders and officials have congratulated Joe Biden on his victory in US elections, in what looked like a coordinated effort to stop outgoing president Donald Trump from challenging the result.

The Irish and Lithuanian leaders led the way.

"Biden has been a true friend of this nation throughout his life and I look forward to working with him," Irish taoiseach Micheál Martin said, just 15 minutes after US broadcaster CNN became the first TV network to call the result, shortly before 17:30 Brussels time on November 7.



Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda tweeted his congratulations at 18:39 Brussels time.

Congrats @JoeBiden on winning the #US Presidential elections! Look forward to continuing strategic bilateral cooperation! 🇱🇹 cherishes strong transatlantic bond & #US leadership in @NATO, the guarantor of the security of the Baltics. @LitdelNATO @USEmbVilnius @KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/WhAn04ZN6X — Gitanas Nausėda (@GitanasNauseda) November 7, 2020

But French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Angela Merkel were not far behind, in a break from normal protocol, in which European leaders tend to wait either for official results, or for the incumbent to concede defeat.

"The Americans have chosen their president. [...] We have a lot to do to meet today's challenges. Let's act together!", Macron tweeted at 19:00.

"I look forward to future cooperation with president Biden [...] Our transatlantic friendship is irreplaceable," Merkel said, moments later.

The Spanish and Italian prime ministers came next, with Spain's Pablo Iglesias saying: "Trump is confirmed to have lost the election. This is good news for the planet, as the global far right loses its most powerful political asset."

And similar comments, focusing on the need to fight climate change and the pandemic, rebuild transatlantic security and trade ties, and form a common front against China, then poured in from the vast majority of EU countries.

"There was of course a clear and deliberate message in that fact that EU leaders, in coordination, congratulated Joe Biden before Donald Trump had conceded. Very unusual – but so is the situation," Carl Bildt, the former Swedish foreign minister, noted.

Read more: After US election, Lithuanian president hopes for attention to Baltic security

Joe Biden / AP

And the "unusual" statements also came from EU institutions and NATO.

"The EU congratulates president-elect Joe Biden," EU Council president Charles Michel said.

"The EU and the USA are friends and allies, our citizens share the deepest of links," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said.

"We have common values," European Parliament president David Sassoli noted.

"Great day for the US and Europe", EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell said.



Read more: Lithuania hopes for ‘less bitter’ US–EU relations, says PM candidate Šimonytė

"I know Mr Biden as a strong supporter of NATO and the transatlantic relationship," NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg noted.

The European Central Bank president, Christine Lagarde, singled out the fact vice president-elect Kamila Harris would be "the first woman [in US history] to serve as vice president".

And Androulla Vassiliou, a Cypriot former EU commissioner, took a swipe at Trump's misogynism. "My guess is Melania [Trump's wife] will not remain Mrs Trump for long," Vassiliou said.

Friends of Trump



There were also sour grapes on show from Trump's few EU friends.

Slovenia's populist prime minister, Janez Janša, echoed Trump's allegations of voting fraud.

"Complaints have been filed in all US states with a close outcome [...] The courts have not even begun to decide," he said.

And Poland's populist president Andrzej Duda merely congratulated Biden on his "successful [...] campaign", as "we await the nomination by the [US] Electoral College".

Donald Trump / AP

Further afield in Europe, British prime minister Boris Johnson, who had hoped that the pro-Brexit Trump would help him strong-arm the EU in trade talks, made a U-turn by also becoming one of the first to welcome the pro-EU and Irish-origin Biden.

"The US is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together," Johnson said.

But Russia's authoritarian president Vladimir Putin, who had been close to Trump, stayed silent.



Read more: Estonian far-right minister to resign after party claims US election was ‘rigged’

Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who had also cut deals with Trump, likewise stayed quiet, while his vice president Fuat Oktay said: "Nothing will change for Turkey".

The Belarusian leader, Alexander Lukashenko, who recently rigged his own re-election, called the US vote "a travesty of democracy".

But Belarusian opposition champion, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, said: "Belarusian people and I personally thank you [Biden] for your solidarity".

And the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, whom Trump had tried to blackmail to incriminate Biden's family on bogus corruption charges, voiced similar feeling.

Biden values



For his part, Biden focused on ending the "grim era of demonisation" by rival political camps inside the US in his victory speech on Sunday. But he also promised to make "America respected around the world again".

And he voiced support for the liberal and enlightenment values enshrined in EU treaties. The fact Harris was the first woman of colour to hold such high office in the US was "long overdue", Biden said.

He pledged to govern for the sake of all Americans, including minorities – "gay, straight, transgender. White. Latino. Asian. Native American."

And he promised that his fight against Covid-19 would be "built on a bedrock of science".

This story was originally published by EUobserver. The date of Nausėda's tweet was added by LRT English.