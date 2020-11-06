LRT English Newsletter: Second wave, second quarantine

LRT English Newsletter – November 6, 2020

Having held back against nationwide measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Lithuania’s government went for a full quarantine this week to come into effect on Saturday.

The first quarantine in spring lasted three months, while this one is initially timed for three weeks. However, the prime minister has conceded that unless the situation is brought under control, there will be the need “to tighten the bolts further”.

The restrictions include closing down some businesses – cinemas, gyms, swimming pools and SPAs – but leaving retailers open. While hotels are not instructed to close down, hoteliers have complained that without being able to offer SPA and catering services they are as good as done for.

The key restrictions include:

– People are advised to avoid contacts outside their households. Private contacts should be limited to two households and up to 10 people.

– People must not congregate in public places in groups bigger than five people, unless they are members of the same household. Groups must maintain at least 2-metre distances and avoid physical contact.

– No more than 10 close family members are allowed to attend occasions like funerals and weddings.

– Restaurants and cafes are only allowed to serve food to take away.

– Gyms, swimming pools, SPA centres, museums, cinemas, and theaters will be closed.

– Nurseries and primary schools will remain open, while secondary schools must move at least 50 percent of their classes online. Colleges and universities must switch to remote teaching.

– Facemasks are mandatory in all public places, including on the street, with some exceptions.



BELARUS GOES NUCLEAR



We finished last week with Belarus closing its border to travellers from Lithuania, Latvia, Poland and Ukraine – saying it was because of the coronavirus, but everyone suspecting it was politics – and this week the Astravyets nuclear power plant, currently one of Lithuania’s biggest foreign policy concerns, went online.

As promised, Vilnius halted electricity trade with Belarus and sent a strongly-worded protest note to Minsk. For the embargo to be effective, however, Vilnius still has to sign a deal with Estonia and Latvia.



COALITION TALKS AND WHISPERS



The three winners of last month’s parliamentary election continue ironing out their coalition agreement, with little word on the progress, disagreements or even the distribution of ministerial posts.

Same-sex civil unions is expected to be one of the sticking points in the negotiations. While the two liberal parties emphatically supported LGBTQ+ rights during the campaign, the conservatives would rather play down any policies that would not be popular with their base.

Meanwhile, another item on the liberals’ platform – a call to support Taiwan’s independence – has predictably outraged the Chinese Embassy.



THE GLASS CLIFF



Women stand at the helm of all the three parties that are talking coalition. If successful, Ingrida Šimonytė would be the third female government head in Lithuania’s history – but does that mean the country has done enough to empower its women? Some fear this could serve as an alibi to ignore overall gender inequalities.



THE AMERICAN DIVIDE



While the protracted US election suspense drama unraveled across the Atlantic, Lithuanian leaders took pains to emphasise that they would have to – and will – work well with whoever becomes the next president of the United States. Still, more Lithuanians feel that Biden would be a better option, according to an opinion poll (if we still trust those).

Meanwhile the quite large Lithuanian community in the US seems to be as split as the American society in general, with some forming pro-Biden groups and others rooting for Trump.



EDITORS’ PICKS



– The plucky figure of Linas Linkevičius has been at the centre of Lithuania’s diplomacy for eight years – and a force to be reckoned with. He will be missed by some in the Brussels bubble.

– With everyone’s eyes on mitigating the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, Lithuanian employers have proposed paying lower minimum wage to young workers. They argue it could help tackle youth unemployment, but the government and trade unions are sceptical.

– November 23, 1970, was supposed to be a relatively ordinary day for the US coast guard cutter Vigilant, but the day's events would soon involve Richard Nixon, lost careers, and a daring escape. Emerging Europe recalls the events depicted in a new film The Jump.

– From a small Catholic monetary with an adjacent Tatar cemetery, the Lukiškės prison complex grew into a behemoth built along British blueprints with the most modern amenities available in the Russian Empire of the late nineteenth century.

– Even the most experienced customs officers at the Lithuanian–Belarusian border were somewhat taken aback when a German citizen entered Lithuania by bike, dragging behind him a wheeled suitcase with 0.5kg of heroin.



Written by Justinas Šuliokas

Edited by Benas Gerdžiūnas