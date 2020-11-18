Spirit of volunteering in Lithuania's Marijampolė not dampened by pandemic

The Business and Community Development Institute, a Lithuanian NGO based in Marijampolė, has welcomed five young volunteers from Georgia, Azerbaijan and Spain.

The five young people will be working with students from local schools in Marijampolė, teaching English as well as sharing other skills and experiences, the Institute said in a press release.



“In the current circumstances, we have many challenges in working with international volunteers, like planning their trips to Lithuania. But despite organisational difficulties, I'm glad that motivated young people are choosing to volunteer in Lithuania,” said Aistė Rutkauskienė, the project manager at the Business and Community Development Institute.

Despite the logistic challenges presented by the pandemic, the volunteering programme, which is financed by the EU Solidarity Fund and can last anything between two weeks and 12 months, is becoming increasingly popular amongst young people across Europe, she said.

The young volunteers in Marijampolė are soon to be joined by two more peers from Russia and Kosovo.



The EU Solidarity Fund was set up in 2002 to provide assistance to European Union member states when large-scale disasters occur.

