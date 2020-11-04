Employment boost or discrimination – lower wage for youth gets mixed response in Lithuania

A proposal to differentiate the minimum wage for young workers in Lithuania received praise from employers as a way to tackle youth unemployment, but the government and trade unions are sceptical.

Last week, Lithuania’s Tripartite Council, a forum of government, employer, and trade union representatives, received a proposal to allow paying lower minimum wage to the youth.

The proposal to differentiate the minimum wage according to age came from Andrius Romanovskis, the head of the Lithuanian Business Confederation (LVK). According to him, a lower minimum wage could encourage employers to hire more young people, helping them to acquire the necessary experience and skills.

“It could encourage youth employment […]. We have a situation where young people, students cannot find jobs and must do unpaid internships,” Romanovskis told LRT Radio.

Moreover, employees fresh out of school get part of their compensation in the form of at-job training and experience.

According to Romanovskis, lower minimum wage for the under-25s exists in countries like the Netherlands, Ireland, and the UK. In the Netherlands, for example, 16-year-olds receive 60 percent of the official minimum wage, while the share increases every year as they gain experience.

Andrius Romanovskis / BNS

But Eigirdas Sarkanas, president of the Lithuanian Students’ Union, said that the idea could give precedent for age discrimination and would mean more difficulties for the youth.

“Most of the people aged 18-25 are students. Data shows that more than 50 percent of undergraduate students in Lithuania have jobs,” Sarkanas said.

On average, students in Lithuania work 32 hours per week. Their income, including family support, is around 500 euros per month.

“If we adopted age-based minimum wage differentiation, students would have to work from 35 to 40 hours per week to make the same amount of money as they do now,” Sarkanas said.

Meanwhile other countries' examples are not entirely relevant, he added, since they offer financial support to the young in other ways. The LVK’s proposal, meanwhile, does not take into account this complexity and would simply mean lower income for students without additional help, according to Sarkanas.

Eglė Radišauskienė, vice minister of social security and labour, also opposed the initiative, saying that youth unemployment was not that high in Lithuania. A number of young people are registered as unemployed in order to claim support, according to her.

Young people (associative image) / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Representatives of Lithuanian trade unions said they would support minimum wage differentiation based on business sectors, but not age.

“In our view, differentiation could only be based on sectors, which is the case in most of Western Europe. As such, the minimum wage would depend on collective agreements and industry situation, and would not discriminate against people based on their age, beliefs, or gender,” Inga Ruginienė, the head of the Lithuanian Trade Union Confederation, said.

In late September, Lithuania’s Tripartite Council failed to reach an agreement on increasing the minimum wage next year. Trade unions wanted it to be 663 euros per month before tax. The Ministry of Social Security and Labour proposed 642 euros, which the government accepted and included into its 2021 spending bill.

It said, however, that if the economic situation deteriorated due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Tripartite Council could still negotiate and agreement in December.