Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 897 new infections

The spread of the coronavirus continues unabated in Lithuania, with 897 new infections reported on Tuesday. Five people died of Covid-19 over Monday, according to the National Public Health Centre (NVSC).

Fewer people were tested over the last days, with 4,993 tests performed on Monday, which was a public holiday. Eighteen percent of them came in positive.

In all, Lithuania has confirmed 17,453 cases of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, 12,283 of them remain classified as active cases.

At the moment, 34,794 people in the country are in isolation.

Lithuania's coronavirus death toll currently stands at 175.

As of Tuesday, the country's cumulative 14-day infection count is 293.4 per 100,000 people.